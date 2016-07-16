Man Brutally Stabs 2 Dogs At Oakland Dog Park After They Sniff His Puppy

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A trip to the park suddenly turned violent after a man stabbed two dogs. Police are still on the hunt for the suspect.

It happened in broad daylight last Sunday when Robert Selhorst took his dog Otis, along with two other dogs, Caraleena and Ruth to an empty lot that acts as a dog park in Oakland’s Laurel neighborhood. The three dogs saw a man with a puppy on the other side of the fence.

“One of my dogs went under the fence to sniff his dogs,” said Selhorst. “My dog’s tail was wagging. He was just sniffing his dog and the guy, like night and day, flipped out.”

Selhorst said the guy took a nine-inch double-sided knife and started slashing — first Ruth, and then, when she got there, Carolenna. Otis stayed back.

“I look at my other dog and it was cut up real bad,” said Selhorst. “From one shoulder down to the other side of his body.”

Caroleena and Ruth were slashed all over their bodies. Robert got knicked in the head. Selhorst said the guy then picked up his puppy and ran.

He describes the suspect as a dark man, about 6 feet, dark. He was wearing shorts and a Panama Hat.

“No one wants to see that,” said Selhorst. “Watch a guy cut your dogs like they were meat. It’s the most, worst, horrible thing I’ve ever had to see.”

Police took a report but there hasn’t been an update since.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the more than $3000 in vet bills, but so far the campaign has raised about half the money they need.