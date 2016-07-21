NBA Moving All-Star Game Out Of North Carolina Over LGBT Law

(CBS SF) – The NBA is moving the 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte, North Carolina, over the state’s recently enacted House Bill 2, a law widely viewed as discriminatory toward the LGBT community.

“While we recognize the NBA cannot choose the law in every city in which we do business, we do not believe we can successfully host our All-Star festivities in Charlotte in the climate created by HB2,” the league said a statement Thursday.

The league said it hopes to host the game in Charlotte in 2019 if there is “an appropriate resolution to this matter.”

The NBA issued the following statement today regarding the 2017 NBA All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/2yo1YDA2Un — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2016

The Charlotte Hornets, the team that would have hosted the game, said in a statement, “We understand the NBA’s decision and the challenges around holding the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte this season. There was an exhaustive effort from all parties to keep the event in Charlotte, and we are disappointed we were unable to do so. With that said, we are pleased that the NBA opened the door for Charlotte to host All-Star Weekend again as soon as an opportunity was available in 2019.”

Thursday’s announcement confirms a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical that the league was planning to move the game. Wojnarowski said the league is focusing on hosting the game in New Orleans, but another city could host the game.

Previously, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has criticized the state’s new law and threatened to move the game unless the law was changed.

Passed in March, House Bill 2 requires transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificate. The law also excludes LGBT people from state anti-discrimination protection and prevents local governments from adopting their own anti-discrimination measures.

The state has faced an ongoing backlash since the law was passed. Businesses such as PayPal have declined to expand their operations in North Carolina. Cities such as San Jose and San Francisco have banned official city-funded travel to the state.

Musicians have also canceled shows in North Carolina in response, including Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam and Maroon 5.

The state and the federal government filed dueling lawsuits over the new law in May.