U.S. Constitution A Best-Seller After Muslim-American’s Speech At Democratic Convention

July 30, 2016 6:12 PM
Filed Under: Amazon.com, Best-Seller, Bestseller, Constitution, Democratic National Convention, Hillary Clinton, Khizr Khan, Trump

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — A pocket version of the U.S. Constitution has become a best-seller on Amazon.com.

The 52-page pamphlet printed by the National Center for Constitutional Studies sells for $1 and was in the Top 10 best-selling books on Amazon on Saturday afternoon. The site produces an hourly list of its best sellers.

The Constitution emerged as a best-seller days after Muslim-American lawyer Khizr Khan, whose son was killed while serving in Iraq, flashed a pocket Constitution and offered to lend it to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a speech at the Democratic National Convention.

The version Khan used at the convention did not appear to be the same as the one that became popular on Amazon.

A message sent to Amazon seeking sales details for the Constitution pamphlet was not immediately returned.

© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia