Pokémon Go Player Killed In San Francisco’s Aquatic Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night near Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco while playing Pokémon Go.

The victim, identified by the San Francisco medical examiner’s office as San Mateo resident Calvin Riley, was shot in the chest near the city’s Aquatic Park.

Paramedics and police were called to the 900 block of North Point Street shortly before 10 o’clock Saturday night and found Riley suffering from a bullet wound to his torso. He received first aid but died, according to police.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral costs. In the posting, they say Riley was shot at a Pokémon stop.

“For no reason, he was just shot for no reason. Calvin is one of the most sincere, honest, nicest person anyone could ever meet I don’t know why it would happen to him,” friend Asher Abuelrous said.

The family moved from Massachusetts to the Bay Area. Calvin was a star baseball player in high school, where his dad was an assistant coach for the team.

He went on to play for San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton.

“Every guy on the team would gravitate towards him in practice and off the field but come game time when he stepped on the mound he was just a bull dog, a big time competitor,” Reed Peters, San Joaquin Delta College Coach said.

No suspect has been identified or arrested in the killing.

Authorities say there are no surveillance cameras in the area where Riley was killed, and are asking for the public’s help in generating any leads.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report