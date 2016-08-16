Mountain Lion Captured On Camera Leaping Over 6-Foot Fence

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A surveillance camera recently captured a mountain lion jumping a fence outside a Santa Cruz home.
The video from August 7 initially shows the mountain lion — with a monitoring collar visible around it’s neck — prowling around a home on Graham Hill Road when confronted with the wire fence.
When it realized it had nowhere else to go, after looking around at its options, the big cat gathers itself and leaps over the fence.
The fence is approximately six feet high.
Last month this same camera filmed another mountain lion on the property.
One Comment
LOVE our local wildlife! We must strive to protect our native predators like mountain lions! They play a vital role in a healthy ecosytem. They eat the vermin and keep disease rates down! Love mountain lions. Thank you.