Embattled UC Berkeley Dirks Chancellor Resigns

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — UC Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks announced early Tuesday evening he plans to step down at the end of the current school year.

The resignation comes amid criticism over his leadership. Dirks has come under fire for his handling of sexual harassment cases involving some high profile faculty members.

Dirks took office as UC Berkeley’s 10th chancellor on June 1, 2013, after confirmation by the UC Board of Regents.

“It has been a great honor to serve as the 10th chancellor of Berkeley, and I am proud of all we have accomplished,” Dirks said in a statement. “Over the summer I have come to the personal decision that the time is right for me to step aside and allow someone else to take up the financial and institutional challenges ahead of us.”

Earlier this year, Dirks came under investigation for allegedly misusing public funds.

Back in June, Dirks told the San Francisco Chronicle he did not act improperly, but the university has launched an investigation.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a whistleblower has filed a complaint accusing Dirks of paying for his wife’s trip to India earlier this year on the university’s dime. The complaint also alleges Dirks was getting free exercise sessions with a campus fitness trainer.

At the time, A UC Berkeley spokesperson would not comment on the Dirks matter, saying in an emailed statement: “Out of respect for the investigative process currently underway the campus is unable to provide any further comments until it is concluded.”

Dirks informed UC President Janet Napolitano about his decision prior to the official announcement. The UC President’s office says Dirks plans to return to teaching.