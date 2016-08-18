Kanye West Opens Temporary Pop-Up Shop In San Francisco

In addition to the Bay Area, 21 stores will appear briefly around the world... August 18, 2016 8:45 AM
Filed Under: Fashion, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Pablo, Pop Up, Store, Yeezy

(CBS SF/AP) – A global retail event by Kanye West is officially underway as his “Pablo” pop-up stores have begun selling merchandise in San Francisco. The exact location is at 45 Wentworth Place.

The rapper-turned-fashion mogul has previously announced plans to open 21 stores worldwide just for this weekend to sell clothing based on his latest album, “The Life of Pablo.”

In Australia, the Sydney Morning Herald reports more than 50 fans camped out on the street overnight to be the first ones in the door at West’s Sydney shop Friday. The newspaper reports only three people at a time are allowed into the blackened out studio that serves as the store. Shoppers are not allowed to touch the merchandise before buying. Items for sale include a $400 military jacket and a $50 baseball cap.

West’s pop-up will only be open will be starting Friday, August 19th through Sunday, August 21st.

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch