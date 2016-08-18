Kanye West Opens Temporary Pop-Up Shop In San Francisco

(CBS SF/AP) – A global retail event by Kanye West is officially underway as his “Pablo” pop-up stores have begun selling merchandise in San Francisco. The exact location is at 45 Wentworth Place.
The rapper-turned-fashion mogul has previously announced plans to open 21 stores worldwide just for this weekend to sell clothing based on his latest album, “The Life of Pablo.”
In Australia, the Sydney Morning Herald reports more than 50 fans camped out on the street overnight to be the first ones in the door at West’s Sydney shop Friday. The newspaper reports only three people at a time are allowed into the blackened out studio that serves as the store. Shoppers are not allowed to touch the merchandise before buying. Items for sale include a $400 military jacket and a $50 baseball cap.
West’s pop-up will only be open will be starting Friday, August 19th through Sunday, August 21st.
