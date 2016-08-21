BAY AREA STORM: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Video: 3 Riders Hurt In Violent Dirt Bike Crash In Oakland

August 21, 2016 12:18 AM
Filed Under: Crash, Dirt Bike, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A violent dirt bike crash that sent 3 riders to the hospital was caught on camera.

It happened at 16th and Peralta streets in Oakland, at about 4:30 p.m.

Surveillance video captured a biker smashing into the side of a car. Seconds later another biker crashes into him.

The car was making a left-hand turn when several dirt bikes came flying down the street. The crash left the entire side of the car caved in.

Three people were hurt. One of them is in critical condition.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ester Noob says:
    August 22, 2016 at 10:00 am

    Interesting video.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. Harry Modesto says:
      August 22, 2016 at 10:03 am

      They should have better sound on the video so you could hear them scream as they crashed.

      Reply | Report comment
  2. Hermano D says:
    August 22, 2016 at 8:55 pm

    Those Oakland clowns should be working rather than riding around like idiots. Hope they enjoy their injuries and lack of quality of life from here on out.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Power Dirt Bikes (@powerdirtbikes) says:
    August 24, 2016 at 11:51 pm

    They are called dirt bikes for a reason. Stay off the road guys and ride safe

    http://www.powerdirtbikes.com

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Sonic Cleaners (@Restorasonics) says:
    February 21, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Wow

    https://www.restorasonics.com

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia