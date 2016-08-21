Video: 3 Riders Hurt In Violent Dirt Bike Crash In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A violent dirt bike crash that sent 3 riders to the hospital was caught on camera.
It happened at 16th and Peralta streets in Oakland, at about 4:30 p.m.
Surveillance video captured a biker smashing into the side of a car. Seconds later another biker crashes into him.
The car was making a left-hand turn when several dirt bikes came flying down the street. The crash left the entire side of the car caved in.
Three people were hurt. One of them is in critical condition.
One Comment
Interesting video.
They should have better sound on the video so you could hear them scream as they crashed.
Those Oakland clowns should be working rather than riding around like idiots. Hope they enjoy their injuries and lack of quality of life from here on out.
They are called dirt bikes for a reason. Stay off the road guys and ride safe
Wow
