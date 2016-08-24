Hillary Clinton Goes On Fundraising Swing Through Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton continues a fundraising swing through the Bay Area on Wednesday, following a fundraiser in the East Bay Tuesday night.
Clinton will be attending two private fundraisers in Silicon Valley. The first is an afternoon event in Palo Alto, hosted by Amy Rao, CEO of Integrated Archive Systems.
The Democratic nominee will also appear at dinner fundraiser in Los Altos, hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook. According to a previous report by BuzzFeed News, the cost to attend Cook’s fundraiser ranges from $2,700 to $50,000.
On Tuesday night, Clinton held a private fundraiser in Piedmont. At that event, ticket prices ranged from $33,000 to $100,000.
Before arriving in the Bay Area, Clinton held star-studded fundraisers in Southern California. One of the events was a $33,400 per person luncheon at the Hollywood Hills home of singer Justin Timberlake and actor Jessica Biel, hosted by Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Aniston and television producer Shonda Rhimes.
One Comment