Large Humpback Whale Tangled In Line Off Central California Coast

August 27, 2016 4:59 PM

MORRO BAY (CBS/AP) — A humpback whale with a rope wrapped around its body is being monitored off the Central California coast.

The Tribune in San Luis Obispo County reported Saturday that whale-watching tours spotted the large female tangled in the rope that is probably a crab-trap line.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other groups are asking for photos and video to determine if a rescue is needed to free the whale.

NOAA whale-rescue expert Pieter Folkens says the cord appears to be partially wrapped around the whale’s mouth, but the agency needs more information on how the rope is positioned on her body.

The whale is part of a group of up to 50 whales feeding about 2.5 miles off Morro Bay. Whale-watching crews are collecting more information.

