‘Baywatch’ Actress Pamela Anderson Says “Porn Is For Losers”

September 2, 2016 10:15 AM
NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — Former Playboy model Pamela Anderson has teamed with a rabbi to speak out against pornography.

An opinion piece by Anderson and Rabbi Shmuley Boteach published by the Wall Street Journal cites the latest sexting scandal involving former Democratic Congressman Anthony Weiner in calling for “an honest dialogue” about the dangers of pornography and “an honor code to tamp it down.”

The essay calls pornography “a public hazard of unprecedented seriousness.” It closes by saying “porn is for losers” and calls it “a boring wasteful and dead-end outlet for people too lazy to reap the ample rewards of healthy sexuality.”

Anderson has appeared on the cover of Playboy 14 times, most recently in December for the magazine’s final nude issue.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Lee Greenberg says:
    September 2, 2016 at 10:44 am

    Guess she will donating half her Baywatch, and all of her Playboy earnings to charity.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Anony Mouse says:
    September 2, 2016 at 11:47 am

    He’ s qualified to know!

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Lee Greenberg says:
      September 2, 2016 at 1:09 pm

      I think we know which clergy she would have gone to if she wanted a pedophile’s help.

      Reply | Report comment
  3. CO Jones says:
    September 21, 2016 at 1:13 pm

    Pam Anderson, the MENSA member famous for her surgery skills?

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Rick Baniaga says:
    October 2, 2016 at 3:41 am

  5. fmpendu (@fmpenducom) says:
    April 14, 2017 at 6:25 am

