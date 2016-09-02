‘Baywatch’ Actress Pamela Anderson Says “Porn Is For Losers”

NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — Former Playboy model Pamela Anderson has teamed with a rabbi to speak out against pornography.
An opinion piece by Anderson and Rabbi Shmuley Boteach published by the Wall Street Journal cites the latest sexting scandal involving former Democratic Congressman Anthony Weiner in calling for “an honest dialogue” about the dangers of pornography and “an honor code to tamp it down.”
The essay calls pornography “a public hazard of unprecedented seriousness.” It closes by saying “porn is for losers” and calls it “a boring wasteful and dead-end outlet for people too lazy to reap the ample rewards of healthy sexuality.”
Anderson has appeared on the cover of Playboy 14 times, most recently in December for the magazine’s final nude issue.
Guess she will donating half her Baywatch, and all of her Playboy earnings to charity.
He’ s qualified to know!
I think we know which clergy she would have gone to if she wanted a pedophile’s help.
Pam Anderson, the MENSA member famous for her surgery skills?
