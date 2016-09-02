Artist Explains Why He Created Naked Trump Statues

September 2, 2016 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Joshua Monroe, Naked Donald Trump statue, San Francisco

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Ever since five naked Donald trump statues went on display across America, including in San Francisco, the artist who created them has stayed out of the limelight until now.

Artist Joshua Monroe spoke to KCBS from Lefty O’Doul’s in San Francisco, fresh off a flight from Las Vegas where he lives.

Monroe explains why he decided to portray the Republican presidential nominee the way he did: Naked, flabby, with the not-so-subtle suggestion that he had small manly parts.

• ALSO READ: Naked Trump Statue In Los Angeles Up For Auction

“It was showing him in a little different light than what everybody is used to seeing him in,” Monroe said.

“You know, I initially wanted to paint him Oompa-Loompa orange,” he also said, referring to the famous characters in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

Monroe said ever since the statues appeared, there has been a huge discussion online about their significance.

“I definitely think it really gets to let people see that he’s just a regular man down underneath. They kind of hold him up on a pedestal. But he, in my opinion, he’s just a glorified millionaire / reality TV show actor,” he said.

The artist has created a naked bust of Trump which is on display at the restaurant. The statue that was briefly on display in San Francisco’s Castro District remains with police as an investigation continues.

An artist collective called “Indecline” was behind the statues.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jawbreaker says:
    September 2, 2016 at 2:15 pm

    Yeah…Trump is a regular guy with a BIG FAT MOUTH. The artist should create a bust of Trump with his big fat foot in his mouth,

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Anony Mouse says:
    September 3, 2016 at 12:04 pm

    One down, so many to go…., is Anthony Weiner up next? Does each statue come with a magnifying glass and some anti-bacterial soap?

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia