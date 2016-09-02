Artist Explains Why He Created Naked Trump Statues

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Ever since five naked Donald trump statues went on display across America, including in San Francisco, the artist who created them has stayed out of the limelight until now.

Artist Joshua Monroe spoke to KCBS from Lefty O’Doul’s in San Francisco, fresh off a flight from Las Vegas where he lives.

Monroe explains why he decided to portray the Republican presidential nominee the way he did: Naked, flabby, with the not-so-subtle suggestion that he had small manly parts.

“It was showing him in a little different light than what everybody is used to seeing him in,” Monroe said.

“You know, I initially wanted to paint him Oompa-Loompa orange,” he also said, referring to the famous characters in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

Monroe said ever since the statues appeared, there has been a huge discussion online about their significance.

“I definitely think it really gets to let people see that he’s just a regular man down underneath. They kind of hold him up on a pedestal. But he, in my opinion, he’s just a glorified millionaire / reality TV show actor,” he said.

The artist has created a naked bust of Trump which is on display at the restaurant. The statue that was briefly on display in San Francisco’s Castro District remains with police as an investigation continues.

An artist collective called “Indecline” was behind the statues.