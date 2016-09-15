SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — A one-year-long study found ridership booming between 2012 and 2014.
There were 765 buses on the road, making the tech sector a larger mover of bodies than Golden Gate Transit.
“Growth of shuttle ridership, and shuttle services has far outpaced the growth of the regional economy, and that is a very interesting finding,” John Goodwin with the MTC said.
Ridership rose from 6.6 million to 9.6 million during the period studied by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
35 companies offer employee shuttles with 34,000 hopping on-board each day.
“I think it’s great. The shuttle comes, and takes me right there. And, it’s rather convenient. I don’t have to worry about parking, or traffic. I just kind of sit back and relax, and enjoy the ride,” tech worker Allison, who rides from San Francisco to Brisbane five days a week, told KCBS.
These numbers are several years old so likely the tech bus impact is even higher today.