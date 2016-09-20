Thousands Push For Veggie Burger Option At In-N-Out

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Thousands are pushing for In-N-Out to add veggie patties to the menu,
For now, vegetarian customers make due with a cheese sandwich, but In-N-Out fan Ari Solomon from Los Angeles got bored with that, and started a petition on change.org.
“I think it’s high time they offer a veggie burger option for customer who don’t want to eat animals, or just want a little diversity with an environmentally-friendly, healthier option once in a while,” Solomon wrote in the petition.
More than 16,000 people signed their names to get veggie patties on the menu.
