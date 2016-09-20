Thousands Push For Veggie Burger Option At In-N-Out

September 20, 2016 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Burger, In-N-Out, Vegetarian

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Thousands are pushing for In-N-Out to add veggie patties to the menu,

For now, vegetarian customers make due with a cheese sandwich, but In-N-Out fan Ari Solomon from Los Angeles got bored with that, and started a petition on change.org.

“I think it’s high time they offer a veggie burger option for customer who don’t want to eat animals, or just want a little diversity with an environmentally-friendly, healthier option once in a while,” Solomon wrote in the petition.

More than 16,000 people signed their names to get veggie patties on the menu.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Philip Fabian says:
    September 22, 2016 at 10:17 am

    no absolutely not

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Barry Leonard says:
    October 6, 2016 at 3:45 pm

    If you want a veggie burger go to a business that makes them. Or better yet start your own Veggie Burger company.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia