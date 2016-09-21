Man Shot During Protest Against Police Violence In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency in Charlotte as protests over a police shooting turned violent for a second night.

McCrory said in a statement late Wednesday he was also sending the National Guard to Charlotte as scattered groups of protesters continued to attack reporters and other people, break windows and set small fires in North Carolina’s largest city.

The protests are in response to the death of Keith Scott, who was shot to death Tuesday. Police say he had a gun, but neighbors and his family say he only had a book.

Wednesday’s protests started as a prayer vigil, but a group split off and marched through downtown. The march turned violent after a protester was shot and critically injured. City officials say police did not fire the shot.

After the shooting, police in riot gear began firing tear gas and marching through downtown arm in arm.

The city of Charlotte initially said a man at the protest had died, but later said he remains in critical condition.

Another protest, also in response to Scott’s death, was held Wednesday evening in New York City.

