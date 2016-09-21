BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Man Shot During Protest Against Police Violence In Charlotte

September 21, 2016 7:53 PM
Filed Under: Charlotte, North Carolina, Protest, Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency in Charlotte as protests over a police shooting turned violent for a second night.

McCrory said in a statement late Wednesday he was also sending the National Guard to Charlotte as scattered groups of protesters continued to attack reporters and other people, break windows and set small fires in North Carolina’s largest city.

The protests are in response to the death of Keith Scott, who was shot to death Tuesday. Police say he had a gun, but neighbors and his family say he only had a book.

Wednesday’s protests started as a prayer vigil, but a group split off and marched through downtown. The march turned violent after a protester was shot and critically injured. City officials say police did not fire the shot.

After the shooting, police in riot gear began firing tear gas and marching through downtown arm in arm.

The city of Charlotte initially said a man at the protest had died, but later said he remains in critical condition.

Another protest, also in response to Scott’s death, was held Wednesday evening in New York City.

© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia