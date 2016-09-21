Second Oil Sheen Spotted Near Phillips 66 Refinery

RODEO (CBS SF) — U.S. Coast Guard officials on Wednesday said two oil sheens were discovered near the Phillips 66 Refinery in Rodeo and in northern San Pablo Bay.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station San Francisco Wednesday morning discovered a sheen just over a mile long and 40 yards wide in northern San Pablo Bay, and the Coast Guard and California Office of Spill Prevention and Response’s pollution investigators aboard a small boat took samples to determine the source.

A second sheen was identified Wednesday afternoon during a Coast Guard flight near the Phillips 66 Refinery’s Marine Terminal in Rodeo, according to the Coast Guard.

Several vessels and skimmers conducted containment and cleanup operations, and 1,000 feet of boom was placed in the water surrounding the refinery, Coast Guard officials said.

No oiled wildlife had been observed as of Wednesday afternoon, and Coast Guard pollution investigators have not determined the source of either sheen.

The Phillips 66 energy company confirmed a light oily sheen was discovered at the Marine Terminal in Rodeo early Wednesday.

A tanker was berthed at the marine terminal at the time and operations were temporarily shut down, said company spokesman Dennis Nuss.

“The exact volume of the material released is still being determined, and the cause of the incident is under investigation,” Nuss said in an email. “At this time, there have been no injuries associated with the release and there is no anticipated health impact to the community.”

The Coast Guard and California Department of Fish and Wildlife contained the oil using an orange boom to surround the large slick.

Neither Phillips 66 officials nor the Coast Guard said the oil sheens are suspected of causing a mysterious odor that sickened many Vallejo residents Tuesday night.

Vallejo city spokeswoman Joanna Altman said the city received more than 800 calls by 10 p.m. Tuesday about the odor and residents going to a hospital.

A shelter-in-place was issued in Vallejo on Tuesday but was lifted around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Nuss said no injuries associated with the spill have been reported and there is no anticipated health impact to the community.

An urgent marine information broadcast is being issued to local mariners, who are urged to call the Coast Guard San Francisco Command Center at (415) 399-7300 to report any oil sheen or other pollution.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.