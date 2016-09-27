BREAKING: Hwy. 17 Closed In Santa Cruz Mtns. In Search For Suspect Latest KCBS Traffic Conditions

Selena Gomez Becomes First With 100 Million Instagram Followers

And that's after a six week hiatus from the social media platform. September 27, 2016 12:15 PM
Filed Under: 100 Million, Followers, Instgram, Selena Gomez

By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – Earlier this year, Selena Gomez became the most followed person on Instagram. Now, the pop star is the first person ever to amass 100 million followers on the social media platform.

While Gomez hasn’t uploaded any new photos in the six weeks since she canceled her Revival Tour to undergo treatment for anxiety and depression, her fans continue to push for their queen.

Selenators noticed that the singer was close to the 100 million mark and started to campaign for her with the #SelenaBreakTheInternet. The fruits of their labor paid off as the singer has amassed a record-breaking 100 million followers on Instagram.

While Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Ariana Grande are close behind with 91.4 million, 85.3 million and 85 million followers respectively, once again Gomez remains queen of social media.

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia