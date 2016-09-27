Selena Gomez Becomes First With 100 Million Instagram Followers

By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – Earlier this year, Selena Gomez became the most followed person on Instagram. Now, the pop star is the first person ever to amass 100 million followers on the social media platform.

While Gomez hasn’t uploaded any new photos in the six weeks since she canceled her Revival Tour to undergo treatment for anxiety and depression, her fans continue to push for their queen.

Selenators noticed that the singer was close to the 100 million mark and started to campaign for her with the #SelenaBreakTheInternet. The fruits of their labor paid off as the singer has amassed a record-breaking 100 million followers on Instagram.

While Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Ariana Grande are close behind with 91.4 million, 85.3 million and 85 million followers respectively, once again Gomez remains queen of social media.

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.