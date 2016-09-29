Couple At Center Of Bizarre Vallejo Kidnapping Demands Justice

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The couple in the Bay Area’s bizarre kidnapping case was still demanding justice Thursday, even after the kidnapper in the case changed his plea to guilty.

Side by side and holding hands tightly, victims Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn stood with their attorney and called out authorities.

“So far, the justice system has failed Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn,” said Huskins’ attorney Douglas Rappaport. “If there ever was a man who deserved to do life behind bars, it’s Matthew Muller.”

Just hours earlier, Muller appeared in shackles and an orange jumpsuit in federal court where he changed his plea to guilty in exchange for a potentially lighter sentence.

“We feel this is the way that would someday open a door for him to return to society,” said Muller’s attorney Tom Johnson.

Federal prosecutors are recommending Muller face a maximum of 40 years behind bars instead of life in prison, but a judge will make the final call.

Muller is accused of drugging and tying up Quinn during the kidnapping of Huskins from the couple’s Vallejo home in 2015.

Vallejo police initially called the crime a “hoax” once Huskins turned up in Southern California.

“They didn’t do a good job in this case,” said Rappaport. “They impeded the investigation to the point where Denise had to suffer through two days of anguish and assault. They could have found Denise. They could have saved her.”

Huskins and Quinn are suing the Vallejo Police Department, saying they caused them emotional distress, ruined their reputations and put them in danger.

The police department has not commented on the lawsuit.

Rappaport also revealed Thursday that Huskins was not the intended target of the kidnapping scheme.

He said it was supposed to be a different woman who had previously lived at the home.

The attorney also said lead FBI investigator David Sesma had a conflict of interest because a personal relationship with that other woman that he did not disclose.

“I can be absolutely sure that he failed to disclose a personal conflict of interest that he, the head FBI agent on this case had personally,” said Rappaport.

The attorney would not go into more detail and told reporters to investigate more

As for Muller, his sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 19th.