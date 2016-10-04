BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Sonoma Puts Moratorium On Short-Term Vacation Rentals

October 4, 2016 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Airbnb, Online, Travel, Vacation Rental By Owner, Wine Country

SONOMA (CBS SF & AP) — Thinking about a weekend in Sonoma to enjoy fall in Wine County?

Well, if you were looking at booking on websites like Airbnb and VRBO, you better seek an alternative.

The Sonoma City Council agreed Monday to impose the moratorium on such online rentals amid concerns that they are making it harder for families seeking permanent housing.

Sonoma Mayor Laurie Gallian believes sites like Airbnb and VRBO are leading to “disjointed” neighborhoods.

Some cities in Sonoma County have forbidden short-term rentals altogether.

Sonoma City Council members heard from people worried about the rentals as well as those who say they provide extra income that helps homeowners make their mortgage payment.

