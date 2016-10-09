New Room Discovered At Winchester Mystery House Open To Public

October 9, 2016 10:47 AM
Filed Under: 1906 San Francisco Earthquake, Sarah Winchester, Victorian Architecture, Winchester Mystery House

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A new room has been discovered and is open to the public at San Jose’s Winchester Mystery House, a Victorian mansion that was home to a widow of the Winchester rifle fortune.

The home’s preservation team recently opened the new room, which is an attic space that has been boarded up since Sarah Winchester died in 1922.

More Photos at Live105.com

Winchester boarded up the room after the 1906 earthquake because she was trapped in the room and she thought evil spirits were responsible for the quake.

The preservation team found numerous items in the room, including a pump organ, Victorian couch, dress form, sewing machine and paintings.

The new room means 161 rooms have been found in the mansion that is a California state landmark, San Jose landmark and is listed on the National Archives of Historic Places.

The house has 10,000 windows, 2,000 doors, 47 fireplaces, 40 staircases, 13 bathrooms, and nine kitchens.


 

© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

One Comment

  1. Dan says:
    October 10, 2016 at 9:20 am

    National Archives of Historic Places is not a thing.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Kirsten says:
    October 11, 2016 at 1:58 pm

    I’ve taken the house tour numerous times. They claimed another room was the room Sarah was trapped in during the earthquake. Are they lying now, or were they lying then?

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia