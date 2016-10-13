Central Valley College Student Recruits For Whites-Only Group

TURLOCK (CBS SF) – The president of CSU Stanislaus and the chancellor’s office are monitoring racially-charged fliers that have recently been going up on campus.
The campus controversy centers on Stanislaus State student Nathan Damigo after he launched a campaign at dozens of colleges, including his own, to recruit members for his new, self-proclaimed “pro-white” advocacy group called Identity Evropa, CBS Sacramento reported.
“It says let’s become great again,” Damigo said. “It’s very much a message of empowerment to people of European heritage.”
The group is only open to whites.
CBS 13 reporter Steve Large asked Damigo on camera, “Do you condemn white supremacy speech? Do you condemn hate speech? Do you condemn these types of ideas?”
Damigo responded, “I mean, you would have to define what you mean by white supremacy or hate speech.”
One Comment
What is wrong if they want to create a group to help whites get ahead in life? Blacks and Hispanics do it all of the time.
“The group is only open to whites” I’ve NEVER known either the NAACP nor LA RAZA to ban other races, etc from joining their groups….by perpetuating and condoning this criminals behavior/intent you are part of a societal problem…my only hope Is that your children seek to educate themselves and shun you!
Yeah, ’cause there’s nothing racist about La Raza. Nothing racist about NAACP. Its only racism if its whites promoting their own culture!
The effin’ hypocrisy regarding is appalling.
OMG better make a headline news story about it!