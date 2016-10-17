NBC News Fires Billy Bush After Lewd Donald Trump Tape Airs

October 17, 2016 4:25 PM
NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — NBC News has fired “Today” show host Billy Bush, who was caught on tape in a vulgar conversation about women with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump before an “Access Hollywood” appearance.

Bush was suspended at the morning show two days after contents of the 2005 tape were reported on Oct. 7. NBC and Bush’s representatives had been negotiating terms of his exit before Monday’s announcement.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 20: Donald Trump (R) is interviewed by Billy Bush of Access Hollywood at 'Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Billy Bush & Donald Trump (credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images)

On the tape, Bush is heard laughing as Trump talks about fame enabling him to grope and try to have sex with women not his wife.

Bush later said he was “embarrassed and ashamed.” Trump has since denied groping women.

Bush had been at “Today” for two months. He’s the nephew of Republican former President George H.W. Bush.

