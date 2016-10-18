BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Man Dies After Exploding Pipe Bomb Inside Oakland Health Clinic

October 18, 2016 9:04 PM
Filed Under: Explosion, Fatal, Health Clinic, Oakland, Pipe Bomb

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man has died after exploding a pipe bomb inside an Oakland health clinic Tuesday evening.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a report of an explosion at the San Antonio Neighborhood Health Center, located at 1030 International Blvd. just before 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses told Oakland police that a man in a wheelchair entered the lobby of the clinic armed with what appeared to be a pipe bomb. He then detonated the bomb, taking his own life.

Oakland police said no other injuries were reported and that the man’s death is being investigated as a suicide.

 

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad assisted the Oakland Police Department as they searched the area for an other explosive devices.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.

Comments

One Comment

  1. ZumaMom says:
    October 18, 2016 at 10:32 pm

    Oakland is a strange place.

  2. Jeff says:
    October 18, 2016 at 11:07 pm

    Gee.. suicide… bombing… how about releasing his name and ethnicity?

  3. Josef Dietrich says:
    October 19, 2016 at 9:29 am

    He could have picked a better place for his departure. Such as the middle of an open field, or an empty parking lot at night. There’s no need to risk hurting others or demolishing a clinic.

  4. CharlesSolomon says:
    October 19, 2016 at 11:35 am

    Gosh!??!?!…Who WAS that NutJob!?!???????

  5. Richard Hartley says:
    November 9, 2016 at 10:36 pm

    Suspect’s name/motivation? He’s dead so there is no presumption of innocence issues releasing that info. Hello, media do you job!

