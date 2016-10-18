Man Dies After Exploding Pipe Bomb Inside Oakland Health Clinic

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man has died after exploding a pipe bomb inside an Oakland health clinic Tuesday evening.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a report of an explosion at the San Antonio Neighborhood Health Center, located at 1030 International Blvd. just before 6:30 p.m.
Witnesses told Oakland police that a man in a wheelchair entered the lobby of the clinic armed with what appeared to be a pipe bomb. He then detonated the bomb, taking his own life.
Oakland police said no other injuries were reported and that the man’s death is being investigated as a suicide.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad assisted the Oakland Police Department as they searched the area for an other explosive devices.
