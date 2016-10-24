Artificial Intelligence Accurately Predicts World Series Matchup, Picks Cubs To Win

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — If you’re betting on this year’s World Series, the smart money may be with whatever the robot says.

So far, artificial intelligence has accurately predicted 9 out of 10 teams to make the playoffs, and accurately picked Cleveland and Chicago to make the final matchup.

Now it has predicted the Cubs will win.

San Francisco based-UNU, creator of Artificial Swarm Intelligence uses software algorithms and real-time human input to create the world’s first “hive mind.” It’s based on the old adage, many minds are better than one.

UNU has an amazing track record. It predicted, with startling accuracy the 2016 Kentucky Derby superfecta, transforming a $20 bet into $11,700.

“UNU never ceases to impress us with its insights and predictions,” says Dr. Louis Rosenberg, CEO of Unanimous A.I. “While sometimes the recommendations are surprising, they have been prescient so many times that we’ve learned not to question, even when 71-year-old curses are involved.”

The Curse of the Billy Goat has plagued the Cubs since 1945, when owner Billy Sianis shouted “Them Cubs, they ain’t gonna win no more,” when he and his goat got the boot from Wrigley Field. The team wound up losing to Detroit in Game 4, and they haven’t made it to the World Series since.

But if UNU is right, it will be the Cub’s first win in 108 years.