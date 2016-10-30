Boy With Down Syndrome Sexually Assaulted In BART Bathroom

October 30, 2016 5:49 PM
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A boy with Down syndrome was sexually assaulted Saturday night in the restroom of the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station, police said.

Officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the report of the assault that occurred when a man followed the boy into the restroom.

Officers located the suspect, arrested him and took him to the county jail in Martinez on suspicion of lewd acts on a child.

The boy was taken to Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center in Vallejo for examination of possible sexual assault, police said.

