Boy With Down Syndrome Sexually Assaulted In BART Bathroom

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A boy with Down syndrome was sexually assaulted Saturday night in the restroom of the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station, police said.
Officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the report of the assault that occurred when a man followed the boy into the restroom.
Officers located the suspect, arrested him and took him to the county jail in Martinez on suspicion of lewd acts on a child.
The boy was taken to Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center in Vallejo for examination of possible sexual assault, police said.
