Armed East Bay Teens Arrested In Creepy Clown Crime Spree

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Six masked juveniles were arrested on suspicion of a series of crimes in Brentwood and Antioch Sunday, according to police.

The suspects, whose names were not released, are accused of three separate crimes over a period of about four hours, Brentwood police said.

At about 7:50 p.m., one of the suspects shot a pellet gun into a window on the 3300 block of Camby Road in Antioch.

Then at about 8:25 p.m., the suspects, wearing clown masks and armed with handguns, allegedly robbed a pizza delivery person of their cellphone and wallet near the intersection of Johnson and Gentrytown drives in Antioch, police said.

The same suspects are also accused of participating in a strong-arm robbery in front of a home in the 1200 block of Picadilly Lane in Brentwood at about 11:40 p.m.

In that incident, a woman had just parked in front of her home when a man in a ski mask pointed a handgun at her and demanded her purse and cellpnone, which she handed over, according to police.

The woman managed to get the license plate number of the suspects’ vehicle, a black 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, which was spotted a short time later by an Antioch police officer.

The officer chased the suspects as they threw objects from their car, police said. The six juveniles were eventually stopped, arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into the Contra Costa County Juvenile Detention Facility.

No injuries were reported in any of the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brentwood police Detective Brian Lodge at (925) 809-7748 or blodge@brentwoodca.gov.