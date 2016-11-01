Uber Driver Arrested In Palo Alto For Groping Passenger, Stalking

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Police in Palo Alto confirmed Tuesday the weekend arrest of an Uber driver who allegedly groped a female passenger and later tried to return to her home, authorities said.

According to the Palo Alto police press release, the department’s dispatch center received a call shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, to report a sexual assault at a home in the area of Los Trancos Road and Alpine Road.

Police determined that the victim, a woman in her 40s, and her husband had been brought to their home by an Uber driver at around 11 p.m. After being dropped off, the couple realized they had left a cell phone in the vehicle and called the driver to request he return with it. When the driver came back, the victim met him at his car to get the phone.

After returning the phone, the driver kissed the woman and grabbed at her breast. The victim pushed the suspect away and ran back inside her home and the driver left. The couple then reported the incident to Uber.

At around 12:25, the victim received a call from the suspect, who told her he was outside of the home. She told the suspect to leave her alone and called the police. While the suspect was gone by the time officers arrived at the home, police were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Redwood City resident Pedro Liborio-Anorve.

Authorities arrested the suspect at his home on the 3400 block of Michael Drive just before 4 a.m. without incident. Liborio-Anorve was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail on one felony charge of sexual battery and one misdemeanor charge of stalking.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413.