All-New ‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer Released

(CBS SF) – The latest preview for Warner Bros. highly anticipated “Wonder Woman” solo movie was released by the studio on Thursday. The preview contain all new footage from the previous teaser.

Watch the latest preview here:





The film stars Gal Gadot as the Amazonian princess-warrior Diana who leaves her home, Paradise Island, to be an emissary to her people. The film also stars Chris Pine (Star Trek) as Steve Trevor, a World War I captain who was discovered by Diana on the island. He becomes a liason of sorts to Diana as she travels outside of Paradise Island. Gadot was first seen as Wonder Woman in this year’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” co-starring Henry Cavil as “Superman” and Ben Affleck as “Batman.”

“Wonder Woman” is set to release in theaters on June 2, 2017.



©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.