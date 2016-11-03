Berkeley Nanny Arrested On Child Abuse Charges

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A Berkeley nanny was arrested on child abuse charges after video of her abusing an infant was captured by a home security camera, authorities said Thursday.

Berkeley police said 44-year-old Ingrid Perez of Richmond has been charged with one misdemeanor and one felony count of child abuse.

According to investigators, the parents of the 6-month-old boy contacted them last week and provided video from their in-home surveillance system which depicted physical violence by Perez against the infant.

The child was examined and released from a local hospital with no apparent injuries.

Perez was taken into custody in Berkeley on Monday while en route to another child care job.

Police said she has worked as a nanny for a number of different local families for over 10 years. Those who she has worked for recently as a shared nanny have all been contacted to ensure that their children were not harmed.

Investigators asked that anyone with information regarding the case contact Detective Kelly with the BPD Special Victim’s Unit at (510) 981-4760.