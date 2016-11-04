BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Michael Bublé Announces 3-year-old Son Diagnosed With Cancer

November 4, 2016 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Cancer, Luisana Lopilato, Michael Buble, Son

(CBS SF/AP) – Michael Bublé says he and his wife are “devastated” after learning their 3-year-old son has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 41-year-old Canadian singer and his wife, Argentine TV actress Luisana Lopilato, said in a statement Friday that their son, Noah, is undergoing treatment in the U.S.

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 28: Michael Buble and son Noah sighting on April 28, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Iconic/GC Images)

Michael Buble and son Noah (credit: Iconic/GC Images/Getty Images)

“Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well,” the statement said. “We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”


Bublé didn’t say what type of cancer his son has or when he was diagnosed.

The couple’s younger son, Elias, was born in January.

Bublé has been promoting his latest album, “Nobody But Me,” which was released two weeks ago.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia