Michael Bublé Announces 3-year-old Son Diagnosed With Cancer

(CBS SF/AP) – Michael Bublé says he and his wife are “devastated” after learning their 3-year-old son has been diagnosed with cancer.
The 41-year-old Canadian singer and his wife, Argentine TV actress Luisana Lopilato, said in a statement Friday that their son, Noah, is undergoing treatment in the U.S.
“Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well,” the statement said. “We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”
Bublé didn’t say what type of cancer his son has or when he was diagnosed.
The couple’s younger son, Elias, was born in January.
Bublé has been promoting his latest album, “Nobody But Me,” which was released two weeks ago.
