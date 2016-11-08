(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

If you’re looking for great Black Friday deals in San Francisco yet want to avoid the expected hustle and bustle of big box stores, why not shop at some of the best local small businesses? Not only will you be supporting independently owned stores, more of your money spent will stay within the community and you’ll also have a far better chance of finding that special one of a kind gift. As an added benefit, you can make your shopping a two-day affair over the busy Thanksgiving weekend, by visiting independent stores on one of its most important shopping days of the year – Small Business Saturday. Here are just five of the best places to find Black Friday deals in San Francisco, with some discounts extending beyond the holiday weekend.

Britex Fabrics

146 Geary St.

San Francisco, CA 94108

(415) 392-2901

146 Geary St.San Francisco, CA 94108(415) 392-2901 www.britexfabrics.com Partially surrounded by some of the top designer stores in San Francisco’s Union Square, Britex Fabrics is a beloved and enduring landmark institution. In business since 1952, the family-run store features an enormous collection of high-quality fabrics and accessories across all levels of a four-story building that’s sandwiched between high-profile stores like Chanel San Francisco and Bottega Veneta. One of the last remaining independent businesses in San Francisco’s most popular and most famous shopping district, Britex Fabrics will hold a storewide sale of 30 percent off for Black Friday, although some exclusions will apply, with further details available through the store’s website. On Small Business Saturday, Britex will be hosting a Project Runway Meet and Greet , returning some of the popular reality television series’ expert designers, such as local resident Emily Payne and Season 11 cast member Richard Hallmarq, who appeared at an earlier store event known as PROJKT Maiden Lane. Lastly, for Cyber Monday, shoppers can further enjoy 30 percent off fabrics and other products through the store’s online marketplace. Related: Thanksgiving 2015 Visitor’s Guide To Bay Area

Colleen Mauer Design

1406 Valencia St., Suite B

San Francisco, CA 94110

(415) 637-7762

1406 Valencia St., Suite BSan Francisco, CA 94110(415) 637-7762 www.colleenmauerdesigns.com For expertly handcrafted and locally made jewelry, one of the best independent businesses to visit in San Francisco on Black Friday is Colleen Mauer Designs (CMD). Located in the vibrant Mission District, the store will be offering 15 percent off purchases on Black Friday, in addition to 10 percent off and free shipping for all online purchases. Founded and led by the gifted designer Colleen Mauer, the namesake business features an adjoining open-air studio to watch artisan jewelry being handmade, a RING BAR , that showcases a gorgeous collection of stacked rings and a showroom, currently displaying the stunning new TRI Collection . On Small Business Saturday, CMD will offer 10 percent off all in-store and online purchases with free shipping. Celebrating its 11th year, Colleen Mauer Designs was recently honored in a Best of the Bay feature story in the Beauty and Style category for “Stacks We Love.”

Curator

1767 Church St.

San Francisco, CA 94131

(415) 970-9828

1767 Church St.San Francisco, CA 94131(415) 970-9828 www.curatorsf.com Established in 2001, Curator is an acclaimed women-owned small business featuring a line of stylish clothing designed and produced in San Francisco. Founded by longtime best friends Stacy Rodgers and Deidre Nagayama, the retail store first opened in 2009 in the Upper Noe district and since 2005, all of the clothing has been made in the U.S. For its Black Friday sale, Curator will be offering a 30 percent off on all clothing at the store and online . This special sale continues on Small Business Saturday and through Monday.

Seedstore

212 Clement St.

San Francisco, CA 94118

(415) 386-1600

212 Clement St.San Francisco, CA 94118(415) 386-1600 www.seedstoresf.com Recently named 2016 Small Business of the Year, Seedstore is a fashionable men and women’s clothing store located on the liveliest commercial street within the Inner Richmond District. Founded in 2010 by sisters Jennifer and Cynthia Huie, the popular boutique store offers independent and leading brand clothes such as its own clothing, Bridge & Burn, Pendleton and Schott NYC, as well as accessories and other attractive items like sunglasses, wallets and carry bags. For Black Friday, Seedstore visitors can receive a $50 gift card for purchases of $500 or more or a $25 gift card for purchases of $250 or more. On Small Business Saturday, the store will host an entertaining trunk show, featuring Vancouver Canada-based jewelry designer Kara Yoo . On Cyber Monday, Seedstore is offering free shipping and 20 percent off the entire site. An ongoing sale at the store is 10 percent off sale items and free gift wrapping all season long.

Sui Generis Consignment

2231 Market St.

San Francisco, CA 94114

(415) 437-2231

2231 Market St.San Francisco, CA 94114(415) 437-2231 www.suigenerisconsignment.com With two stores, Sui Generis is a very popular local consignment retailer specializing in high-end designer clothing, jewelry and accessories. Both the men’s store in the Castro and the women’s store on Union Street are offering customers and friends up to 50 percent off selected merchandise on Black Friday. Coupled with consignment prices of up to 75 percent off leading brands like Prada, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood, Black Friday visitors can enjoy some excellent savings on men and women’s clothing. Led by owners Miguel Lopez and his husband Gabriel Yańez, Sui Generis comes from a Latin expression meaning “unique” or “one of a kind,” Just last month, Sui Generis celebrated its 10th year in business, with a proclamation from the City of San Francisco. Related: Best Small Business Saturday Shopping In San Francisco

Post Author: Randy Yagi.