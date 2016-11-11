One Dead After Car Careens Into San Jose Credit Union

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A person was killed when a car crashed into a San Jose credit union after a collision late Friday morning, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a black Dodge 4×4 SUV that plowed through the front of the Alliance Credit Union at 265 Curtner Ave. around 11:45 a.m.
An initial investigation showed two cars collided into one another before one of them swerved into the building, where one person was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the building was being remodeled and two workers were on ladders when they were struck.
One of them died at the scene. The other was rushed to the hospital.
“Both vehicles stayed at the scene. Both drivers were cooperative,” said San Jose Police Lt. Mike King. “The investigation will determine who was at fault but that hasn’t been determined at this point.”
Police have not yet released the identities of the victims.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Police Department’s traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.
