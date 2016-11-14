Courts Ignoring Thousands Of Quality-Of-Life Offenses In San Francisco

November 14, 2016 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Public, San Francisco, Urination

KCBS_740SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — Even though police in San Francisco have issued thousands of citations for quality-of-life offenses, like sleeping in parks, urinating on the sidewalk, or being drunk in public – the courts are ignoring those citations.

For the last year, Superior Court judges who hear those case have stopped issuing warrants for no-show defendants, KCBS and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier reported in Monday’s Matier and Ross Column.

In the one court where quality-of-life citations are heard, the judge has discharged all 64,000 outstanding warrants issues from 2011 to late 2015.  Without a warrant there is no way for police to detain someone who may have skipped out on their court appearance.

A spokeswoman for the Superior Court says the decision to dismiss the warrants was largely based on the recognition that the fines, which start at $200 and grow to $500 would never get paid.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Aethera Aqua says:
    November 14, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    That’s why issuing citations won’t work. What will work is a biometric ID system that LEO can use to identify them, and repeat offenders immediately get detained and transported to facilities far away from the city – maybe in the Central Valley such as farms where they can do work, recover from addictions, etc.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia