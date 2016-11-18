Kanye West Booed In San Jose After Saying He Would Have Voted Trump

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Hip-hop star Kanye West took a political stance during a concert in San Jose Thursday night, and the crowd wasn’t exactly receptive.

West told the SAP Center crowd that while he didn’t vote in last week’s election, if he had cast a ballot it would have been for President-elect Donald Trump.

According to attendees, some in the crowd started to boo the rapper and some actually threw shoes and other articles of clothing towards the stage.

West said he was a fan of Trump’s campaign and he wanted to come out in support of him before the election but was told not to.

“Feed positivity, don’t feed ignorance, saying ‘Yeah, I didn’t vote, but if I did I’d vote for Trump.’ What kind of message is that sending? It’s ridiculous,” said Roni, a fan from Palo Alto.

Some longtime fans knew exactly what they were getting into.

“No matter what Kanye concert you go to, he’s going to tell you the truth about how he feels,” said Paul from Fremont.

Fans on Twitter expressed their dismay about West’s announcement.

Kanye show was not the move. He lost me at "I would have voted for Trump" 🙄 — Jewel Burks (@jewelmelanie) November 18, 2016

"I didn't vote but if I did vote I would have voted for Trump" -Kanye. Just when you thought this concert couldn't get worse. — Charles De Guzman (@Charlessenpai) November 18, 2016

Kanye just said he would’ve voted Trump. San Jose is packing its bags up. — Rahul Krishnakumar (@rkrishnakumar) November 18, 2016

West has a history of being outspoken politically. At a telethon for victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, West famously slammed President George W. Bush, saying he didn’t “care about black people.”

West has also said he would run for president in 2020.