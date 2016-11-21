Man Killed In Forklift Accident In San Francisco

November 21, 2016 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Accident, Fatal, Forklift, Killed, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was killed in an apparent forklift accident this afternoon in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. at Tennessee and Cesar Chavez streets, according to fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter.

Baxter described the incident as an “industrial accident.”

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident but provided no additional details.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Harper Jones (@JonesHarperGA) says:
    November 23, 2016 at 4:35 pm

    How dumb do you have to be to die using a forklift. How embarrassing for his family.

    Reply | Report comment |

