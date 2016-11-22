Alleged MS-13 Gang Leader Arrested In Maryland For Murder Of Novato High Student

NOVATO (CBS SF) — A seventh person has been arrested in connection with the murder and attempted murder of two Novato High School students in an open space preserve in May, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Edenilson Misael Alfaro, 22, was arrested in Maryland on Nov. 9, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.

Alfaro, who was living in San Mateo at the time of the murder on May 25, is believed to be a leading “shot-caller” for the MS-13 Central American gang, sheriff’s officials said.

Alfaro is still in custody and is believed to have ties to Los Angeles, New York and Maryland, according to the sheriff’s office.

Edwin Josue Ramirez Guerra, 17, was killed and another then-17-year-old was stabbed and shot in the head and chest but survived the attack on a public trail at the end of Fairway Drive in Novato.

ALSO READ:

Sheriff’s deputies earlier arrested two Novato High School students, Juan Carlos Martinez Henriquez, 18, and Edwin Oswaldo Guevara, 17, on suspicion of the murder and attempted murder. Both students were enrolled in the school’s Junior ROTC program.

Javier Guevara, 19, of San Mateo, also was named a suspect but remains at large. Elmer Fernando Machado-Rivera, 21, of San Rafael, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.

While an eight person was arrested in connection with the murder and attempted murder, prosecutors have since dropped charges against that suspect due to insufficient evidence.

Novato High School student Kris Rivera told KPIX 5, “It was, like, a real big shock in the community. And, after it happened I felt like…like everything stood still for a while.”

Investigators say Guerra was killed in an attack that resembled a third-world gangland hit, due to the mutilation of the victim’s body with a machete.

Novato High School student Maxwell Kehs was also shocked by the violence and arrests.

“I never thought in a million years there’d be a gang of, like, murderers in this town,” Kehs said. “And it kind of just makes me rethink what I say to people, cause before I kind of just didn’t really think about it. Now when I see someone like that, I rethink what I’m going to say because I don’t know who I’m messing with.”

The sheriff’s office hasn’t commented about a motive, but some at the school believe it may involve revenge for the mistreatment of someone’s girlfriend.

And while the violence seems to be targeted, it is still unnerving for a small town like Novato to have such brutality laid at its doorstep.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.