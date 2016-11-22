Pelosi: Trump ‘Put His Daughter On The Phone’ During First Call

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — House minority leader Nancy Pelosi discussed both her initial interaction with President-elect Donald Trump by phone and the current Democratic challenge to her house leadership after a Tuesday morning appearance in San Francisco.

Pelosi gave the keynote address at the Interfaith Council’s annual Thanksgiving prayer breakfast. During her speech, she did not hold back when she discussed some of her opponents on Capitol Hill.

“We are gathered here at a very sad time for our country, in my view,” said Pelosi. “Some of these people pray on Sunday — P-R-A-Y — and prey on people the rest of the week.”

She also spoke candidly about a recent phone call with Trump. At one point, she told him she wanted to work with him to promote an agenda for women.

“Which included childcare, early childhood education and paid leave, those kind of subjects,” explained Pelosi.

When asked if Trump was responsive, Pelosi replied, “Well, he put his daughter Ivanka on the phone, who is interested. So we had a good conversation in that respect.”

Pelosi said her priorities for 2017: jobs, Medicare, and veterans’ health. She’ll also have to deal with an attempt to challenge her House leadership by Democrat representative from Ohio, Tim Ryan, but she didn’t seem concerned.

“I have such overwhelming support,” said Pelosi. “God bless him for his enthusiasm.”

Pelosi also said she had a sit-down chat with Vice President-elect Mike Pence about the need to find common ground. But she also said she’s ready to fight and will “enjoy the fight.”