Veteran South City Cop Critically Injured By Skateboard-Wielding Suspect

November 25, 2016 5:01 PM
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A cop who remains in serious condition after being assaulted with a skateboard Thursday afternoon in South San Francisco has been identified as Robby Chon, the South San Francisco Police Department said Friday.

Chon is a 12-year veteran of the force.

Robby Chon

South San Francisco officer Robby Chon

The suspect in the assault, identified as Luis Alberto Ramos-Coreas, 28, of South San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. a citizen flagged down an officer about a disturbance at a business in the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

Police tried to approach the suspect creating the disturbance, but Ramos-Coreas allegedly refused to comply.

He requested additional police assistance, and as a second officer arrived at the scene, Ramos-Coreas fled on a skateboard.

Chon started chasing Ramos-Coreas when the suspect stopped, turned and struck him in the head with a skateboard. He was knocked unconscious, suffered a major head injury and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect continued running but was taken into custody a short time later by other officers.

