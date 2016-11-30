De La Salle Football Player Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

CONCORD (CBS SF) – A De La Salle High School football player has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teen girl, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators said the 15-year-old student assaulted the teenage student from neighboring Carondelet High on the De La Salle campus on the 1100 block of Winton Drive following a football game on November 18th.

In a letter sent to parents, Carondelet Principal Kevin Cushing said the alleged victim reported the assault to him on Nov. 21 and the local police were notified.

“Our personal counselors are working with our student and her family to provide emotional support during this difficult time,” he wrote. “Our counselors are available to all students who may wish to process this incident or any other feelings.”

“Please know that the safety and well being of our young women is of the utmost importance to us,” the letter continued. “I am proud of the courage shown by this young woman in coming forward with this information.”

In a separate release, De La Salle officials said they were cooperating with the police investigation but could not release any other information because the alleged crime involved juveniles.

Authorities arrested the suspect Tuesday night.

Police said the case will be given to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office for review.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call Detective Kyle Colvin at (925) 603-5856. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the department’s tip line at (925) 603-5836.