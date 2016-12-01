Teen Victim Speaks Out On Alleged De La Salle Sexual Assault

CONCORD (KPIX 5) – A teenage girl who said she was sexually assaulted by a football player on the De La Salle High School campus has a message for her alleged attacker.

The girl spoke to KPIX 5, who is shielding her identity.

“Boys need to know that no means no, period. Point blank,” the teen said.

It was the night of November 18th, when this 15-year-old Carondelet High School student said she was sexually assaulted on the campus during a varsity football game.

After the attack, allegedly at the hands of a 15-year-old freshman football player at De La Salle, the teen girl didn’t say anything for three days, until friends pushed her to report the incident to school administrators.

“That was very hard. It was really, really hard,” she said, “but I thank God that I have friends who actually care about me and make sure that I was OK, and they made me tell them.”

She still had not told her parents.

“It was hard. It was hard. It was harder than I thought it would be, but we got through it – still getting through it,” the girl recalled.

The girl said Concord detectives also collected surveillance video from the campus that showed parts of the alleged attack.

The teenage boy accused of attacking her was arrested. She refuses to let this one incident stop her life.

“To be completely honest, my school counselors have helped me a lot and my friends,” she said. “And just knowing that in the long run, I’ll be okay. I can’t just let this stop me, just because this happened. I need to show him that no, I’m not going to stop.”

There’s only a crosswalk that separates the De La Salle campus from the Carondelet campus, and she says the gossip has been persistent between the two tight knit schools.

“I just block it out, because I was there and I know what actually happened, so I don’t let it get to me,” she said.

The teen has a message she wants the world to hear about sexual assault.

“It’s not OK for this to happen to anyone and it’s not OK for people, like society, to feel like the person that’s been hurt, that they’ve done something wrong to feel ashamed about the situation,” she said.

The case will be handed from Concord Police Department to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office, who will make the final decision on charging.