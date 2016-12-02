Man Who Died In Horrific Marina District Crash Identified

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSSF) — A 45-year-old man who died in a collision involving four vehicles late Thursday morning in San Francisco’s Marina District has been identified as Tiburon resident Anthony Lowenstein, according to the city medical examiner’s office.

The collision occurred at around 11:45 a.m. near Lombard and Divisadero Streets, according to police.

While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, five people, including Lowenstein, were injured as a result. Lowenstein and three others were taken to a hospital while another victim refused treatment, police said.

Lowenstein died at the hospital a short while later.

The other victim’s suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Lowenstein worked as an attorney and pilot, according to his Facebook page.

Lowenstein was the head of Lowenstein Law Office, which specializes in criminal defense, according to the business’ website.

Lowenstein also worked as chief pilot at Visionary Airlines, a San Francisco-based aviation company that offers flight training courses as well as tours and charter flights, according to the company’s Facebook page.

In a recent high-profile case from earlier this year, Lowenstein represented a woman, 38-year-old Charlyne Basada, who pleaded guilty in federal court to embezzling a total of more than $1 million from four former employers.

In a Facebook post from earlier this morning, a man who referred to Lowenstein as his cousin called Lowenstein a brilliant lawyer, as well as a “friend, a father, a husband, a son, a brother and more recently, a pilot.”

“I wish we’d had one more time to enjoy each other’s company and bring our families together. There was so much for you to still accomplish in this lifetime, that it’s unfathomable to think that it was cut short so abruptly,” according to the Facebook post.

Streets in the area were blocked off while emergency crews responded to the scene. The investigation led to a five-hour closure of a stretch of Lombard Street.

The closure created a massive traffic jam in the neighborhood as cars crawled through the detours around the area heading to and from the Golden Gate Bridge.

Lombard Street reopened to traffic at around 4:30 p.m., but the block of Divisadero north of Lombard remained closed as the investigation continued, even after the mangled vehicles were removed.

No arrest has been made in connection with the collision.

