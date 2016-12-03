Electronic Artist Headlining Oakland Rave Survived Fatal Fire

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — According to a post on his artist Facebook page, the electronic dance musician who was headlining the Oakland warehouse rave where a fatal fire broke out late Friday night survived the blaze.

Golden Donna is the stage name Madison, Wisconsin-based musician Joel Shanahan. The act was the headlining performer on the 100% Silk West Coast tour sponsored by the label of the same name that was appearing at the Oakland warehouse space and artist collective in the city’s Fruitvale District where the fatal fire took place, killing at least nine people.

A post late Saturday morning confirmed that Shanahan was able to make it out of the fire alive. He reportedly was performing when the fire broke out.

“Joel is safe but like many people he is heartbroken and has several friends among the missing,” the statement read. “Please refrain from messaging this page or Joel’s personal channels unless you have information on the Oakland fire victims. Sending love to everyone affected by this horrific event.”

According to a biography posted to the Golden Donna Facebook page, his music “…draws on genres ranging from psych to house music to create layered tracks built on powerful, danceable rhythms and bass lines and intricate, headphone-worthy synth composition.”