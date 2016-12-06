Woman Dies After Hit-And-Run Crash In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One woman has died after a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco’s Westwood Highlands neighborhood this weekend, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Lanqing Dong, a 64-year-old resident of China, died of her injuries following a hit-and-run collision at 5:27 p.m. Saturday at Valdez Avenue and Monterey Boulevard.

Police said Dong and a 64-year-old man were struck and injured while crossing the street by a driver who then fled the scene.

Police have not reported any arrests in the case.

Dong was one of five victims of hit-and-run crashes in San Francisco since Saturday.

© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.