Conjoined Twins Separated After 17-Hour Surgery At Stanford Hospital

December 7, 2016 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Conjoined Twins, Lucile Packard, Stanford, Surgery

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) — Conjoined twins were successfully separated after a 17-hour surgery at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford Tuesday.

2-year old Erika and Eva Sandoval of Antelope, California shared most of their lower body according to hospital officials.

Conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital. (Stanford Medicine)

Conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital. (Stanford Medicine)

Fifty physicians, nurses, and operating room staff assisted in the surgery, directed by lead surgeon Gary Hartman, MD.

“The twins did very well. I’m very pleased; this is as good as we could have asked for,” Hartman said Wednesday after the operation.

Family members celebrate after a successful surgery to separate conjoined twins at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital. (Stanford Medicine)

Family members celebrate after a successful surgery to separate conjoined twins at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital. (Stanford Medicine)

Doctors said there was a 30 percent that one or both of the twins would not survive the operation, with the biggest threat to their survival being blood loss.

The girls have separate brains and hearts but they shared a liver, bladder, and some of their digestive system.

Even though the twins were thriving together doctors said the surgery was needed for their long term health.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia