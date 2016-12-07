Conjoined Twins Separated After 17-Hour Surgery At Stanford Hospital

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) — Conjoined twins were successfully separated after a 17-hour surgery at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford Tuesday.
2-year old Erika and Eva Sandoval of Antelope, California shared most of their lower body according to hospital officials.
Fifty physicians, nurses, and operating room staff assisted in the surgery, directed by lead surgeon Gary Hartman, MD.
“The twins did very well. I’m very pleased; this is as good as we could have asked for,” Hartman said Wednesday after the operation.
Doctors said there was a 30 percent that one or both of the twins would not survive the operation, with the biggest threat to their survival being blood loss.
The girls have separate brains and hearts but they shared a liver, bladder, and some of their digestive system.
Even though the twins were thriving together doctors said the surgery was needed for their long term health.
One Comment