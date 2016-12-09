Student Records SoCal Professor’s Anti-Trump Rant; Both Face Repercussions

December 9, 2016 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Olga Perez Stable Cox, Orange Coast College

ORANGE COUNTY (CBS) — After a Southern California college professor went off on President-elect Donald Trump in her class, there are now threats of expulsion and legal action.

CBS Los Angeles reported that Olga Perez Stable Cox, a human sexuality teacher Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, called Trump’s election “an act of terrorism.”

“Our nation is divided. We have been assaulted. It is an act of terrorism,” she told the students.

One student was so offended by the speech, he recorded it with his cellphone.

The school’s Young Republicans Club has filed a formal complaint about the professor’s rant.

On Thursday night, the professor’s union condemned the student who recorded the video saying, “This is an illegal recording without the permission of the instructor. The student will be identified and may be facing legal action.”

READ MORE on CBS Los Angeles

Comments

One Comment

  1. LayoffBlog.com (@layoffblog) says:
    December 9, 2016 at 11:50 am

    “Olga Perez Stable Cox, a human sexuality teacher” – you should clean up your locker, not the guy who caught you

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Larry Southerland says:
    December 9, 2016 at 8:53 pm

    The Leftist-Marxist Professors at modern universities have not been teaching students for decades; instead, they have been indoctrinating students in order to propagandize our society. I would never hire a “Millennial” (even to flip hamburgers) if I were given the opportunity; these students seem to know very little (even in their own majors), but are more than willing to tell everyone else what they must do — fight any alleged “-isms” that their professors have brainwashed them into accepting uncritically. When it is all said and done, the only uniting “-ism” that really matters is the professors’ and students’ Marxism and Communism. All of this can be traced back to the Frankfurt School from the early 1920s.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Kathy Fischer Livergood says:
    December 10, 2016 at 10:05 am

    Why may the student face legal action? Without proof of her rant, I believe the university heads would say “it didn’t happen”. There are videos of classroom talks and fights on the internet frequently. Why is this an exception

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Warren Stallings says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:55 am

    Until there are repercussions of such bias, there will be zero changes. The college should fire her. By demanding to know who voted for trump, she has terrorized the aforementioned students.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Molly Max says:
    February 16, 2017 at 3:40 am

    I film my professors all the time. Student should not be expelled or sued. Professor should not bring her politics to class with her. It is her job to educate not opinionate.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia