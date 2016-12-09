Student Records SoCal Professor’s Anti-Trump Rant; Both Face Repercussions

ORANGE COUNTY (CBS) — After a Southern California college professor went off on President-elect Donald Trump in her class, there are now threats of expulsion and legal action.
CBS Los Angeles reported that Olga Perez Stable Cox, a human sexuality teacher Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, called Trump’s election “an act of terrorism.”
“Our nation is divided. We have been assaulted. It is an act of terrorism,” she told the students.
One student was so offended by the speech, he recorded it with his cellphone.
The school’s Young Republicans Club has filed a formal complaint about the professor’s rant.
On Thursday night, the professor’s union condemned the student who recorded the video saying, “This is an illegal recording without the permission of the instructor. The student will be identified and may be facing legal action.”
“Olga Perez Stable Cox, a human sexuality teacher” – you should clean up your locker, not the guy who caught you
The Leftist-Marxist Professors at modern universities have not been teaching students for decades; instead, they have been indoctrinating students in order to propagandize our society. I would never hire a “Millennial” (even to flip hamburgers) if I were given the opportunity; these students seem to know very little (even in their own majors), but are more than willing to tell everyone else what they must do — fight any alleged “-isms” that their professors have brainwashed them into accepting uncritically. When it is all said and done, the only uniting “-ism” that really matters is the professors’ and students’ Marxism and Communism. All of this can be traced back to the Frankfurt School from the early 1920s.
Why may the student face legal action? Without proof of her rant, I believe the university heads would say “it didn’t happen”. There are videos of classroom talks and fights on the internet frequently. Why is this an exception
Until there are repercussions of such bias, there will be zero changes. The college should fire her. By demanding to know who voted for trump, she has terrorized the aforementioned students.
I film my professors all the time. Student should not be expelled or sued. Professor should not bring her politics to class with her. It is her job to educate not opinionate.