Mariah Carey & Lionel Richie’s ‘All the Hits’ Tour Coming To Bay Area

By Amanda Wicks
(RADIO.COM) – Lionel Richie wants to keep the party going all night long with Mariah Carey in 2017. The two announced on Monday they’d be hitting the road in March for a new co-headlining tour called All the Hits.
The pair will begin on March 15th in Baltimore, Maryland, and making a Bay Area stop at the Oracle Arena in Oakland in April. Wrapping things up nearly two months later on February 27th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Pre-sale tickets go on sale today (December 12th), and more information can be found at Carey’s website.
Check out the full list of dates below:
3/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
3/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
3/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
3/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
3/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
3/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
3/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
3/30 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
4/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
4/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
4/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
4/08 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
4/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
4/14 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
4/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
4/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
4/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
4/23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
4/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
4/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
4/28 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
4/30 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
5/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
5/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
5/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
5/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
5/10 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
5/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
5/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
5/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
5/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
5/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
5/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
5/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
5/27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
