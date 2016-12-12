Mariah Carey & Lionel Richie’s ‘All the Hits’ Tour Coming To Bay Area

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Lionel Richie wants to keep the party going all night long with Mariah Carey in 2017. The two announced on Monday they’d be hitting the road in March for a new co-headlining tour called All the Hits.

The pair will begin on March 15th in Baltimore, Maryland, and making a Bay Area stop at the Oracle Arena in Oakland in April. Wrapping things up nearly two months later on February 27th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Pre-sale tickets go on sale today (December 12th), and more information can be found at Carey’s website.

BIG NEWS! I’m touring w/ @LionelRichie in 2017! Presale tix go on sale at 4pm TODAY w/ a Honey B. Fly Live Pass: https://t.co/k70vvRCYkU — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 12, 2016

North American Lambs! I’m happy to announce I’ll be touring with @lionelrichie next year starting March 2017! Presale tickets go on sale at 4pm local time TODAY, so be sure to get your Honey B. Fly Live Pass for exclusive access! A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:59am PST



Check out the full list of dates below:

3/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

3/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

3/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

3/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

3/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

3/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

3/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

3/30 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

4/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

4/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

4/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

4/08 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

4/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

4/14 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

4/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

4/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

4/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

4/23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

4/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

4/28 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

4/30 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

5/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

5/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

5/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

5/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

5/10 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

5/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

5/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

5/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

5/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

5/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

5/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

5/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

5/27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center



