Formerly Conjoined Twins Reunited For First Time

STANFORD (CBS SF) — For the first time since undergoing 17 hours of delicate surgery last week, formerly conjoined twin sisters have been reunited inside the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.

On Monday afternoon, their intensive care team and parents carefully placed them side-by-side, carrying Erika to Eva’s bed to say hello.

“It was such a thrill for us to see the girls next to one another again,” said the twins’ mother, Aida Sandoval.

Dr. Meghna Patel said so far all has gone well with the young girls recovery.

“They’re both doing well,” she said. “They have had no significant complications.”

RELATED: Conjoined Twins Separated In 17-Hour Surgery

Doctors said both girls were breathing without ventilators. The medical team is monitoring the young girls to make sure they receive appropriate pain medication and that their wounds heal well.

The girls are expected to continue recovering from surgery in the intensive care unit for about another week before being ready to move out to an acute care unit.

“Day by day they’re getting better,” said Dr. Alison Chiang. “They’re happier and more playful and interactive with their family.”