Final Tally: Clinton Defeats Trump In California By 4.2 Million Votes

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump in California by more than 4.2 million votes, according to the final election tally by the California Secretary of State’s Office.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla certified the election results on Friday.

Clinton received 8,753,788 votes (61.7 percent) compared to Trump’s 4,483,810 votes (31.6 percent), the largest winning margin for a presidential candidate in California since 1936, when Franklin D. Roosevelt defeated Alfred Landon to win his second term.

Among third party candidates, Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson received 478,500 votes (3.4 percent), while Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein received 278,657 votes (2.0 percent.)

Bernie Sanders, who faced Clinton in the Democratic primary, received 79,341 write-in votes or 0.6 percent.

While Clinton won the Golden State in a landslide and has a popular vote lead of more than 2 million votes nationally, Trump has a projected total of 306 Electoral College votes to Clinton’s 232, more than the 270 needed to win the presidency. The Electoral College will formally elect the president on Monday.

Padilla said a record 14,610,509 ballots were cast for the November election, beating the previous record of 13.74 million in 2008. More than 75 percent of registered voters cast ballots.