Ryan Reynolds’ Daughter Steals The Mic & Show At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Ryan Reynolds is the latest celebrity to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 40-year-old “Deadpool” actor was honored Thursday in a ceremony along Hollywood Boulevard.

Reynolds recalled walking down the same street for the first time as a teenager. He said seeing his name added to the walk is beyond anything he could have ever imagined. Reynolds was accompanied by his wife, actress Blake Lively, and their two daughters. He was also joined by his older brothers and his mother at the event. Actress Anna Faris also spoke at the ceremony.

Friend, Hugh Jackman took to Instagram and wished Reynolds well for his award. In a nod to his character Wolverine/Logan in “Deadpool,” Reynolds sported a “Hugh” mask. Jackman returned the sentiment and wore a “Ryan” mask and paid tribute on his social media account.

@VanCityReynolds asked me to post this 100% real video by him on being honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame today. A video posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:03am PST

Reynolds star near the Dolby Theatre, which is home to the Academy Awards, is the 2,596th along the Walk of Fame.

