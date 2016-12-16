Ryan Reynolds’ Daughter Steals The Mic & Show At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

December 16, 2016 5:41 AM
Filed Under: Blake Lively, Daughter, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ryan Reynolds

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Ryan Reynolds is the latest celebrity to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 40-year-old “Deadpool” actor was honored Thursday in a ceremony along Hollywood Boulevard.

Reynolds recalled walking down the same street for the first time as a teenager. He said seeing his name added to the walk is beyond anything he could have ever imagined. Reynolds was accompanied by his wife, actress Blake Lively, and their two daughters. He was also joined by his older brothers and his mother at the event. Actress Anna Faris also spoke at the ceremony.

Actor Ryan Reynolds holds his daughter James as his wife Blake Lively looks on the Deadpool actors Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood, California on December 15, 2016. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & daughters (credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)


Friend, Hugh Jackman took to Instagram and wished Reynolds well for his award. In a nod to his character Wolverine/Logan in “Deadpool,” Reynolds sported a “Hugh” mask. Jackman returned the sentiment and wore a “Ryan” mask and paid tribute on his social media account.

Reynolds star near the Dolby Theatre, which is home to the Academy Awards, is the 2,596th along the Walk of Fame.

