Man Wounded In Shooting Outside San Mateo Bowling Alley

December 17, 2016 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Gun violence, San Mateo, San Mateo Police, Shooting

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo Saturday continued to investigate a Friday-night shooting outside a bowling alley that left a man in serious condition.

Officers with the San Mateo Police Department responded around 10 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting at Bel Mateo Bowl at 4330 Olympic Ave. and located one victim suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said.

Police located the victim on the ground at the outer entryway of the building.

He was immediately transported to a trauma center and was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and it appears the victim was targeted, police said.

Police have interviewed witnesses and have canvassed the area. No suspect has been arrested.

